Barrington Research Comments on Stride, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stride by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Stride by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

