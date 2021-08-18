Reviewing Sono-Tek (SOTK) & The Competition

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sono-Tek to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 63 496 725 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Sono-Tek’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.36% -12.93% -2.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 45.57 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.71

Sono-Tek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s competitors have a beta of -0.42, indicating that their average stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

