Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Issued By William Blair

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

DDD opened at $27.60 on Monday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

