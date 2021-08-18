Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.91 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $841.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.