National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.19.

CGX stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

