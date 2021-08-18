Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $46.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.07 million to $46.42 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.18 and a beta of 0.41.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.