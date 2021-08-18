Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.57. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.