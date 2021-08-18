Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.57. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

