MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LABS. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Shares of LABS opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$443,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock valued at $616,410.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.