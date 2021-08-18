Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

