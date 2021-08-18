SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$32.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.77.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.