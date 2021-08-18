Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

