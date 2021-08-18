Vermilion Energy’s (VET) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.41.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

