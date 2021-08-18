Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.32. Constellium shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 4,512 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
