Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.32. Constellium shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 4,512 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

