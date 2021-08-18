Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.39. Amyris shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 10,931 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Get Amyris alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.