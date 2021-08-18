Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.84

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $24.76. Livent shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 14,580 shares changing hands.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Get Livent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -253.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.