HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $49.55. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 446 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

