Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.50. Zevia PBC shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 7,354 shares trading hands.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.