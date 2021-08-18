Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRGI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $316.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

