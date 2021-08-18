89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

