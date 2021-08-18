Analysts Set Expectations for Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.41.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

