Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a report released on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.33.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $366.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.86. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

