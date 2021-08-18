Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/4/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Aprea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. "

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

