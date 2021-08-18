Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

