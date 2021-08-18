FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.8786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

