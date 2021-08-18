Financial Analysis: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Global Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.32 $31.68 million $1.17 13.46 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Global Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 70.65% 8.71% 4.05% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

