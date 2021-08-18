Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
