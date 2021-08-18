Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.57.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $178.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.