Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

