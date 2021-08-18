Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF opened at $47.87 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.