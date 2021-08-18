The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $8,510,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 526.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

