The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get The ExOne alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The ExOne by 19.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.