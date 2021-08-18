zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €233.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €282.89 ($332.81).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €391.20 ($460.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €278.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

