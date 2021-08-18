HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.98.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.