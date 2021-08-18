Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 955% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

