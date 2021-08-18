Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,546 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 468% compared to the average daily volume of 1,682 put options.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

