Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

LSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

