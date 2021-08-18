Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Marchex stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

