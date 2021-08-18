Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

