Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

