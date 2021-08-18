CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

CS Disco stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

