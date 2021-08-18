Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

CRBP stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

