Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $176.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

