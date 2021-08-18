Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kronos Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

