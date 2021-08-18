Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.69 on Monday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

