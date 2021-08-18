Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UpHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UpHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto bought 417,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

