Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

