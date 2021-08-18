Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Head to Head Analysis

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.84 $46.92 million $1.64 16.46 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Univest Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.52%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 33.46% 13.99% 1.55% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

