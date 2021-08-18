Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE RYAN opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

