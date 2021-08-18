Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of BECN opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

