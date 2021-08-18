Analyzing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23% OriginClear -688.52% -27.12% -1,924.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.77%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than OriginClear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.39 -$15.12 million $0.08 59.88 OriginClear $4.10 million 2.64 $13.26 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

