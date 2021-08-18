Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

